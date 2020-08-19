Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis and wife hold round table discussion on mental health, substance abuse

(Source: WPTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis along with his wife, Casey DeSantis, held a round table discussion in Seminole County about the effects of the pandemic on mental health.

The governor says despite the pandemic, the issue of opioid abuse has not faded away and the pandemic is making the issue more challenging as people have had to deal with stress and unemployment.

DeSantis says across the state, there are more than 6,000 COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized but there were more than 60,000 overdoses across the state in the last month.

The governor says the overdose numbers continue to increase year after year and overdose deaths continue to increase as well.

“The issue didn’t fade though, the issue didn’t go away and so we want to while we, of course, continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, we should acknowledge that this pandemic has probably made some of these other issues more challenging and these are not issues that are going to go away, they’re going to perennial and they are going to continue to be challenging,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis says hospitals have shown they are able to handle both the pandemic and the mental health crisis.

The Florida governor added it’s not just adults who have been affected mentally by the pandemic: Children are also affected.

He says closing school campuses are having a major effect on children and young adults.

The governor says students not being able to interact with teachers resulted in a drastic decrease of child abuse cases being reported.

During the round table discussion, they want to encourage Floridians if they suspect child abuse to report it.

