Leon County Elections Supervisor says primary voting was a success

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mark Earley, the Leon County Supervisor of Elections, says Tuesday’s primary voting was a success.

Earley says voters still turned out despite Tuesday’s weather and a few hiccups and said early and mail-in voting was popular and the counting went smoothly.

He says all the polling sites opened on time and out of the approximately 850 poll workers, they only lost about four.

Earley tells WCTV five voting precincts did go without power because of the weather, but they had backup capabilities to stay open to voters.

It did take some time to get the vote-by-mail ballots counted, according to Earley, because some ballots were wet from the weather, but overall calls the turnout great.

“I think people felt very good voting in person because we pulled off so much of the demand of in-person voting through vote-by-mail so that made the vote by mail voters feel great and it presented a great way for the in-person people to vote. So I mean I think it went really well and according to plan,” said Earley.

According to LeonVotes.org:

43,658 voters cast their ballot by mail

12,169 voters cast their ballot during early voting

20,342 voters cast their ballot on Election Day

Earley says Tuesday’s turnout was the third-highest primary turnout the Leon County Elections Office has seen.

He says voters who cast their ballot in person are still eligible to vote by mail for the general election in November.

He is encouraging voters to request a mail-in ballot as soon as possible.

The elections office says if anyone has any questions to reach out to their office or visit their website.

