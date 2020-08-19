Lowndes Co. Sheriff: Husband charged in Lake Park shooting

LAKE PARK, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was injured in a shooting that happened late Tuesday afternoon in Lake Park, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

Paulk said the victim is in the hospital and expected to survive.

The sheriff said the incident is believed to be a domestic situation that happened around 5:30 p.m. on Golf Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim had been shot in the face. The victim was taken to the South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

Ronnie Caldwell, the victim’s husband, was charged with aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the couple got into an argument that “led to both party’s grabbing individual handguns.”

“A scuffle ensued between the two now-armed parties and a round was fired, striking the ceiling inside the home,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “A second round was fired striking the female.”

