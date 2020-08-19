Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton arrested

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) - UPDATE 10:25 a.m.: Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and Lynn Haven City Attorney Adam Albritton have been arrested according to the City Manager Vickie Gainer.

Gainer sent out an official statement regarding the arrests. An emergency Commission meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss how the city will move forward.

“I learned earlier this morning that Mayor Margo Anderson was arrested of Federal Charges at her residence in Jacksonville, Florida. Lynn Haven City Attorney Adam Albritton was also arrested this morning at a residence in Panama City on Federal Charges. I have no other information at this time. We will hold and an Emergency Commission Meeting today at City Hall at 4:30 PM, to move forward under the circumstances. We will await any information from the U.S Attorney’s Office that they can and will release. We will continue to be transparent with our residents, and our employees. Again, I have no further information at this time.”

--------------------------------------------------------------------

The Bay County Sheriff’s Department and FBI were seen hauling boxes and other items out of a recreational vehicle this morning on the property of Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson.

Authorities seized the recreational vehicle after removing the items. No additional information is available at this time.

