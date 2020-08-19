Advertisement

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: August 19, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early morning showers and storms fell apart but made the weather quiet for a while in our area. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms still developed by mid-afternoon and a few are still possible this evening.

We’ll be partly cloudy and mild overnight, with lows in the mid-70s.

Thursday and Friday will still see showers likely, with scattered thunderstorms possible at almost any time, but most likely in the afternoons, with highs in the upper-80s.

The weekend ahead will still see above-normal rain chances, although a slight decrease in chances is expected by Sunday.

Weekend temperatures will range from lows in the low-to-mid-70s to highs in the 80s to-near-90s. The long-range outlook keeps a good chance of scattered, mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms in our area, with highs near 90.

In the tropics, we are still tracking a disturbance in the Caribbean and another in the Tropical Atlantic and yet another coming off the coast of Africa.

While there is still a good chance of some further development of the areas in the Caribbean and Atlantic, no major strengthening is forecast at this time and we are not anticipating any threat at all to our area, at least through Saturday.

There is still enough uncertainty beyond that point to pay close attention, but chances of impacts hee are very low, at this time.

