NWS: Tornado with winds up to 115 mph rips through central Florida

Significant storm damage across parts of Volusia County on Tuesday was caused by a tornado, the National Weather Service confirms.
Significant storm damage across parts of Volusia County on Tuesday was caused by a tornado, the National Weather Service confirms.
By Andrew Krietz
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DELAND, Fla. (WTSP) — Significant storm damage across parts of Volusia County on Tuesday was caused by a tornado, the National Weather Service confirms.

It was, in fact, a pretty strong one: an EF-2 with winds estimated between 105-115 mph. Forecasters estimate it touched down around 3:48 p.m. just west of the city of Deland before moving into the city and lifting around 4 p.m.

The tornado was on the ground for about 4.6 miles and, at its widest, was about the size of at least five football fields -- 550 yards.

Most of the more significant damage was seen along E. Washington Avenue between N. Alabama Avenue and N. Amelia Avenue, the weather service said. Two homes lost their roofs, while others in the area were heavily damaged. 

“I prayed harder that five, ten minutes than I’ve ever prayed in my life and the lord got us through,” Debbie Cassidy told WKMG-TV. She lives on Washington Avenue.

"My brother had three huge sheds in the backyard. All gone. He found two of his boat motors down the block," Cassidy said.

Images from the area and shared by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office showed trees snapped and twisted -- and a box truck on N. Woodland Boulevard was flipped over, with video shared from the Florida Highway Patrol in Orlando.

The weather service says there was another report of a car flipping onto its top, too.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 2:46 p.m. for parts of Volusia County, advising people of strong winds. A tornado warning was issued at 3:52 p.m.

