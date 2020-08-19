Advertisement

Private plane skids off runway at TLH during takeoff, no injuries

A small private plane ran off the runway when departing from the Tallahassee International Airport.
By Monica Casey
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small private aircraft skidded off the runway when departing from the Tallahassee International Airport Wednesday afternoon. There were three people on board; none were injured. The initial notification was received at 12:26 p.m., according to city officials.

The plane was a Piper Cherokee; it was departing runway 3-6 when it exited the runway and came to rest just off the paved surface on the east side, Deputy Director of Aviation Jim Durwin says.

That runway is currently closed, but other runways remain open and in use. There was no impact to airport operations, Durwin says.

The incident did not result in any fire or fluid leaks.

Airport personnel and the Tallahassee Fire Department, are on scene to ensure safety, the city says. The time to re-open that runway is still to be determined.

The Tallahassee International Airport is in the process of making notification to NTSB and FAA about the incident.

