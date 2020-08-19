Advertisement

The show goes on: Students continue dancing at Tallahassee studio

By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced all of us to think outside the box to continue doing some of the things we love.

For one Tallahassee group, that means finding a way to keep dancing.

On Wednesday, the Sharon Davis School of Dance hosted a special socially distant musical theater class.

“Being back in the studio is so amazing. To have all the room and all the correct flooring and all the spacing so that’s what I love about it too and seeing a lot of people too.” Emma Morgan, a dance student described.

But things look a little different; tape on the floor marks a six-by-six foot square each dancer has to stay in and when not in their squares, masks are required.

Instructors even used the masks to teach how to show emotion through movement.

“If anyone ever feels disappointed, like ‘Oh man, I have to wear a mask,’ and it’s like no, you get to wear a mask and you get to navigate and you get to be creative in a whole new way because of a restriction,” Dance Educator Mary Roberts explained.

Dance instructors are working to balance keeping students safe and doing what they love.

“We’re so happy to provide some normalcy for our students. They need it, the children need some sense of normalcy. They need safety and we’re able to provide it,” Adele Trahan, owner of Sharon Davis School of Dance, said.

Mary Roberts, a guest teacher Wednesday morning, is excited to bring dance back into the students’ lives.

“But for these kids to come into the studio and feel the energy and feel the music and feel the fun of taking a musical theatre class, there’s nothing like it right now,” Roberts described.

After months at home, these teens have a new appreciation for dance in their lives.

“I didn’t realize how important and how influential it is to my mental health and just in my life in general cause to have something you love so much taken away from you for a few months puts things into perspective,” Bella Campo, a dance student, explained.

An appreciation they say will last far after the pandemic is over.

The Sharon Davis School of Dance is also providing online classes for families who aren’t ready to return to the studio.

