Valdosta splits, Thomasville gets swept in Tuesday evening tri-match

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomasville High School played host to a tri-match Tuesday night between the Bulldogs, Valdosta High School and Highland Christian Academy.

The Bulldogs lost both of their matches, 2-1 to the Knights and 2-0 to the Wildcats.

VHS fell in three sets to Highland Christian Academy, 2-1.

Watch highlights from the THS/HCA and HCA/VHS matches in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.