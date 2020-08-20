Advertisement

2 injured in shooting on Scribner Road

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says two people were hurt in a shooting on Scribner Road Thursday morning.
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says two people were hurt in a shooting on Scribner Road Thursday morning.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says two people were hurt in a shooting on Scribner Road Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, a domestic dispute ultimately led to the shooting off of Old Bainbridge Road. Deputies put the suspect is in custody, and the victims were taken to the hospital.

The people who were shot are expected to be OK, deputies say.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area.

