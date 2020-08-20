Advertisement

Another tropical depression develops in the Atlantic basin

Pinpoint Weather Update - Tropical Depression Fourteen - Thursday, Aug. 20
Pinpoint Weather Update - Tropical Depression Fourteen - Thursday, Aug. 20(WCTV)
By Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than a day after Tropical Depression Thirteen developed in the Atlantic, another one developed in the Caribbean Sea Thursday morning.

Tropical Depression Fourteen was located 210 miles east of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Nicaraguan and Honduran border, according to the 2 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It was moving just north of due west at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Tropical storm watches were issued for the Honduras/Nicaragua border westward to Punta Castilla, Honduras and the Bay Islands of Honduras according to the 2 p.m. advisory. A tropical storm watch means said conditions are possible during the next 48 hours.

The official forecast has the depression moving west through Friday evening, then turning more northwest early in the weekend. This path would put the storm’s center over the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday evening. The day four and five forecast has the storm moving into the Gulf of Mexico, posing a potential threat to the Texas and/or Louisiana coasts.

The tropical depression is expected to gain tropical storm strength Thursday or Friday, and the official forecast has it maintaining tropical storm strength. Variables with strength will be the storm’s passage over the Yucatan Peninsula as well as the predicted wind shear in the western Gulf of Mexico. Wind shear and land interaction would limit the wind strength and organization of the storm.

