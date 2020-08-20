Advertisement

FSU football adds non-conference opponent for 2020 season

A pylon on FSU football's practice field. (Photo: Ryan Kelly - WCTV)
By Chris Nee | Noles247
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State has rounded out their 2020 football schedule, adding a non-conference opponent in the form of Jacksonville State on October 3.

The Seminoles will now take a bye the week of Sept. 19, when they were originally scheduled to face Samford. The Bulldogs cancelled last week, after the Southern Conference canceled all fall conference athletics.

FSU is 1-1 all-time against the Gamecocks. They met in 1947 and in 2009, with FSU winning the most recent meeting. Both of which were home games for the Seminoles.

