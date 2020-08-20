Advertisement

FSU Football provides home game tailgate guidelines for 2020

Doak Campbell III says his grandfather brought football to FSU and his legacy should not come under attack.
Doak Campbell III says his grandfather brought football to FSU and his legacy should not come under attack.(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Athletics Department and Seminole Boosters have released guidelines for tailgating at home football games for the 2020 season.

“We are glad to be able to offer tailgating to our fans for the 2020 home football season, and we realize that it is an important part of the game day experience for many ticket holders,” said FSU Director of Athletics David Coburn.

FSU is implementing the following rules to promote a safe tailgating environment:

  • All parking lots will open three hours before kickoff this season.
  • Patrons will be limited to individual tailgates at their own spaces.
  • All attendees are asked to maintain the six-foot social distancing standard between individuals outside of family/friends as well as between tailgate areas.
  • All patrons are encouraged to wear facemasks when traveling through parking lots as well as while socializing.

“Just as it is with so many things in our society during this pandemic, we ask that our donors take responsibility for adhering to the tailgating guidelines, and make good decisions for the safety of our community so that we can continue to move forward with a safe football season,” said Coburn.  “If we as a Seminole family can not create a tailgating environment that protects the health and safety of each other, it may be necessary to revisit this approach.”

The release says Seminole Booster members who qualify for parking will get their print-at-home passes via email the week of the season-opener against Georgia Tech. General admission parking will be issued to all donors who qualify to only the games for which they select tickets. Parking for Golden, Platinum and Legacy Chiefs will be issued for all home games.

