Grilled Portobello Mushroom Sliders

Whisk vinegar, soy sauce, oil, and seasoning until blended. Arrange mushroom caps, gill side up, on baking sheet; spoon sauce over caps and set aside 30 minutes.

Preheat grill pan on high. Place mushrooms, gill side down, on grill pan. Cook 3–4 minutes then turn gill side up and grill 3–4 more minutes. Top mushrooms with cheese to melt. Combine steak sauce and mayonnaise in a small bowl until blended.