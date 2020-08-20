Advertisement

Grilled Portobello Mushroom Sliders

By Levi Newsome
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 1/4 cup malt vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons Montreal steak seasoning
  • 2 (6-ct) packages portabella stuffing mushroom caps
  • 6 slices Swiss cheese, quartered
  • 1/4 cup steak sauce
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 12 Deli Hawaiian dinner rolls
  • 2 Roma tomatoes, sliced
  • 1 cup crispy fried onions

METHOD

  1. Whisk vinegar, soy sauce, oil, and seasoning until blended. Arrange mushroom caps, gill side up, on baking sheet; spoon sauce over caps and set aside 30 minutes.
  2. Preheat grill pan on high. Place mushrooms, gill side down, on grill pan. Cook 3–4 minutes then turn gill side up and grill 3–4 more minutes. Top mushrooms with cheese to melt. Combine steak sauce and mayonnaise in a small bowl until blended.
  3. To serve, spread top and bottom halves of rolls with mayonnaise mixture. Lay one mushroom cap on bottom of roll and top with 1 tomato slice, fried onions, and top half of roll. Serve.

