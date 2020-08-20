‘He stood out’: Chiles lacrosse coach remembers Reece Forbes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Chiles lacrosse family is grieving the loss of recent alumnus, Reece Forbes.

“I’m saying this because that’s exactly what he was. I’m not trying to blow smoke up anybody’s butt or anything but he stood out as just a really, really down-to-Earth, hardworking player with great work ethic,” said Ken Morton, who coached Forbes at Chiles.

Forbes, who played four years for the Timberwolves, passed away Sunday.

“Always that type that would do anything. he was that type of player. You love to have coachable players,” Morton said.

Morton said each year, Forbes took more of a leadership role and tried to help out the younger players.

“Never, ever was disrespectful in any way, shape or form,” Morton continued. “If I had 10 of him every year, I would win a state championship.”

Morton said last year, as he battled cancer, the team stood by him. Especially Forbes.

“Reece would always stop and see me in school when I was substituting. I don’t know how to explain it,” he said.

One aspect that has helped, Morton said, is the outstanding support the team has received from the Leon County lacrosse community. Especially Maclay.

“It’s far-reaching,” Morton said. “Talking to the school, a lot of the younger players, like from the JV team and things like that, just the kids that he knew are really devastated.”

Morton says the team plans to honor Forbes with a patch on its helmets next year.

