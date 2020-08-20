Advertisement

Leon County Deputies arrest 63-year-old man following Thursday morning shooting

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a 63-year-old man in connection to a Thursday morning shooting on Scribner Road that injured two.
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a 63-year-old man in connection to a Thursday morning shooting on Scribner Road that injured two.

Leon County Deputies say they were called to a residential area in the 5300 block of Scribner Road in reference to a shooting. Officials say the victim told dispatchers that the suspect, later identified as Wiliam Edenfield, still had his gun and another victim, who had also been shot, inside of the house.

Authorities say at the scene, deputies surrounded the house as one victim continued to communicate with dispatchers.

LCSO says deputies entered the residence to rescue the victims and secured both the weapon and Edenfield.

Deputies say Edenfield lives with one of the victims. They say the second victim came to the home to check on the welfare of Edenfield and the other victim, an encounter which angered Edenfield.

Authorities say Edenfield retrieved a shotgun from inside the home and fired once, which struck both victims.

LCSO says a struggle followed, which ended with one victim holding Edenfield down, with the shotgun, until deputies arrived.

Officials say both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for medical care. LCSO says one victim has been released.

Edenfield was arrested and taken to the Leon County Detention Facility, where he’s facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of weapon by felon.

