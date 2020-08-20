Suwannee County teacher claims his placement on administrative leave is retribution by district

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Suwannee County teacher says he’s being targeted by the school district for speaking out about their handling of COVID-19 cases in schools.

Eric Rodriguez previously spoke with WCTV about his opinion that students should be wearing masks.

Rodriguez says he was placed on paid administrative leave on Wednesday, pending an inquiry. He has been a teacher for 28 years and has taught at Suwannee High School since 2009; he says this is the first time he has ever been placed on leave.

“I think this is an intent to intimidate and harass me so that other people in my district would be afraid to ask any questions about what’s going on at all,” said Rodriguez.

Before Rodriguez did an interview with WCTV, he spoke with NBC News. He says it’s the video he provided for that story that’s gotten him in trouble.

During his administrative hearing, Rodriguez says administrators told him he had violated statutes by taking video of students.

“The purpose of that video was not to show students, it was to show the unsafe working conditions that teachers in my building had to deal with if they had to go to the bathroom for example in between classes, to show crowding and lack of mask-wearing,” said Rodriguez. “And, students’ faces were completely blurred.”

In addition, Rodriguez says administrators mentioned he may have violated a separate school policy.

Rodriguez says he asked other teachers to keep him updated on the number of a certain type of e-mail they had received. He says those e-mails are sent by the school nurse to some teachers to inform them that a student will be out of school for two weeks.

He says those e-mails only contain a student number, and no other information about the absence, leaving teachers in the dark.

“So then the employee has to wonder, is that an actual COVID case, or just someone that came in contact with a COVID case? How close did I interact with that student?” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez tells WCTV he wanted to keep his own tally of those e-mails, because he was concerned about the record-keeping of the school district after a public records request did not yield any numbers.

Suwannee Schools Superintendent Ted Roush provided WCTV with a statement via e-mail.

“There are times when an employee of any type is placed on administrative leave with pay, so that items of question or concern can be objectively reviewed. I cannot comment on the elements of the inquiry, as it is open at this time. In addition, placement on administrative leave with pay is not disciplinary. I have known Mr. Rodriguez as a colleague, employee, and friend for almost 17 years, and I completely reject that anything being reviewed is motivated by a desire for retribution.”

In his e-mail, he included answers to frequently asked questions by the community.

Q: Will sick children be sent home?

A: Yes, and not permitted to return until cleared with a doctor’s note.

Q: What happens if a child or adult in my child’s school tests positive for COVID? Will parents be notified?

A: Contact tracing and notification protocols will be determined and followed by the Department of Health. The Suwannee County School District is not responsible for contact tracing or notification.

Q: When will my child be sent home?

A: Standard protocols for students that are fevered or ill will be followed. SCSD’s Health Services Plan is available on the District’s website.

Q: Will students or staff be required to be tested for COVID?

A: SCSD will not be conducting or requiring testing for COVID. The Department of Health may ask individuals to be tested. If any individual (students or staff) tests positive for COVID, the individual will need to supply the district with doctor’s note clearing them to return to school or work.

You can find more information about the District’s procedures here.

Rodriguez says he’s not sure when his next meeting with administrators will be, or how long he will be on administrative leave. He is currently represented by legal counsel with Tallahassee firm Levine & Stivers.

