Taylor County Schools confirm ‘several employees’ test positive for COVID-19

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County School District says “several employees” have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in quarantine.

The district did not specify the number of positive cases, but Taylor County Superintendent Dr. Danny Glover told WCTV the number is “probably under 10 at the moment.”

“With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Taylor County, and having several employees test positive and quarantined, I am requesting that all staff who will be within 6 feet of someone while on campus, wear a mask or a face shield to protect themselves and others from this virus,” Glover said.

The district says staff members were proactive as soon as they had symptoms, being tested and going into quarantine immediately.

TCS says close contacts of the positive staff members have been notified and all positive cases and close contacts have been quarantined.

“I cannot guarantee 100% safety,” Glover said. “It’s inevitable there will be cases. There is not a foolproof plan. The more we all work together, the greater chance we have to minimize the spread of the virus.”

Taylor County Schools students return to class on Monday, August 24.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.