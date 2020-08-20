Advertisement

TCC Hosts Virtual Convocation to welcome incoming students

(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Thursday, Tallahassee Community College welcomed its incoming students with a virtual convocation.

The virtual event was for students to meet faculty and staff so they can prepare for the upcoming fall semester.

From virtual Q&A’s, to online presentations, to gift card giveaways, the college is looking to make the transition as smooth as possible during the pandemic.

The TCC Dean of Students and President of TCC also spoke on how to make sure all students are able to succeed.

“We want to make sure that our black students are succeeding in the same rate as our white students. That we have appropriate in class and out of class support structures for all of our students, no matter what your race, your ethnicity, your gender, that is what’s imperative for our college,” said Dr. Jim Murdaugh, the President of TCC.

During the upcoming semester, face masks will be required inside all TCC buildings and inside the classroom if social distancing is limited.

TCC officials say they will be following all CDC guidelines and have revamped their classrooms in order to maintain social distancing.

TCC is still open for student enrollment.

