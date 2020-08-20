Advertisement

TLH adding direct flights to Houston in November

(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Aug. 20, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee International Airport says it will add direct flights to Houston beginning in November.

United Airlines will provide the direct flights daily to and from TLH and George Bush Intercontinental Airport, the press release says.

Bookings are available now at United.com.

“Our partnership with United Airlines signals a new era for the Tallahassee International Airport,” Mayor John Dailey says. “We are proud to welcome United Airlines to the Capital City. Now that all three legacy airline carriers in the United States are serving our Tallahassee community, residents and visitors alike will have even more options when traveling.”

United’s vice president of domestic network planning Ankit Gupta says the airline is excited to establish a presence in Tallahassee.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Tallahassee community and with our United Express partners at SkyWest, we look forward to offering customers a brand-new way to travel to Houston and beyond with United Airlines,” Gupta says.

TLH says it has taken measures to protect the safety of passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes plexiglass dividers at kiosks and counters, more hand sanitizing stations, decals and signs encouraging social distancing and thorough cleaning and disinfecting protocols at contact points. Additionally, TLH says airport staff and passengers in the terminal are required to wear masks.

Several airlines, including United, also require masks on flights.

The inaugural flight between Tallahassee and Houston will happen on Nov. 18.

