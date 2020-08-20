Tropical Depression 13 develops in the Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tropical depression developed in the Atlantic nearly 1,000 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands Wednesday night. It has the potential to become a tropical storm.

As of the 8 a.m. Thursday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the depression was moving west-northwest at a quick 21 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. Tropical storm watches have been issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla. A tropical storm watch means said conditions are possible during the next 48 hours.

Convection appears to be healthy with decent outflow banding on its northern side based on infrared satellite imagery Thursday morning. The official forecast has the depression becoming a tropical storm as soon as early Friday morning and maintaining that status throughout the forecast period, but there are wide ranging scenarios in the guidance models. It’s strength will depend on whether the storm travels over the larger and mountainous islands.

A ridge of high pressure that was north of the system Thursday morning is expected to build westward during the next few days. This will help maintain a west-northwesterly trek. The official forecast has the cone of uncertainty along and north of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Cuba. Again, the storm’s path will determine its intensity.

It’s too early to make calls on whether the storm will have impacts on the Southeastern U.S. coastline. Those in the Southeast need to monitor the progress of the storm over the next several days.

