3 Wakulla County students tests positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County School System says three students have tested positive for coronavirus. Superintendent Robert Pearce says the Wakulla County Health Department notified the district about the positive cases.

The superintendent also says the student who tested positive Thursday is in kindergarten. It’s unclear where this student contracted the virus.

“The district was informed that all students in the class along with the teacher would be placed on a 14-day quarantine,” Pearce says.

The health department is currently contact tracing to alert others who may have been exposed to the virus.

“We are working very closely with the superintendent, and have a safety plan in place, along with protocols we have at DOH,” health department assistant administrator Tonya Hobby says.

Hobby says fewer than 10 people came into close contact with the kindergarten student who tested positive on Thursday. Pearce says if your child was exposed to the virus, the health department will contact you directly.

Earlier in the week, two other students tested positive for COVID-19, and nine kids were required to go into quarantine. Those students were exposed to the virus while on a church outing with a youth pastor who later tested positive.

One of those students came to school on Aug. 13, but their parents checked them out after they started feeling poorly, according to Pearce.

“Right now, what’s happening is manageable under our plan,” Pearce says.

Pearce also says because of the district’s cohort plan keeping classrooms separated, only one group of students in the kindergarten class was exposed to the virus.

The district’s school year started on August 13.

