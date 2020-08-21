Authorities identify man found in pond on FAMU Way

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Sheriff’s Office have identified the body that was found on Tuesday in a pond on FAMU Way as 22-year-old Alex Grant.

Deputies say Grant was reported as missing to LCSO on August 17.

A member of the City of Tallahassee work crew discovered the body around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say while the case is still under an active investigation, foul play is not suspected.

Anyone having information on this case is urged to contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 606-3300.

