City of Tallahassee and Leon County opening sandbag locations ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee will open four sandbag sites at 8 a.m. Saturday as officials prepare for the possible impact of Tropical Storm Laura in our area.

Bags and sand will be available at each site.

City sites include:

Messer Park South

Northwood Center

Lawrence-Gregory Community Center at Dade Street

Jack McLean Community Center

Each site will be manned by city employees. Citizens should bring their own shovels to fill their sandbags.

There is a 25 bag limit per household at city sites.

According to the city, the sites will be open until the severe weather has passed and “it is determined there is no longer a need.”

At Leon County sites, which also open at 8 a.m. Saturday, there is a 15 bag limit per household.

County sites are at:

Leon County’s Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road

Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway

Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW

At the intersection of Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road

