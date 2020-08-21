Advertisement

City of Tallahassee and Leon County opening sandbag locations ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

(WHSV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee will open four sandbag sites at 8 a.m. Saturday as officials prepare for the possible impact of Tropical Storm Laura in our area.

Bags and sand will be available at each site.

City sites include:

  • Messer Park South
  • Northwood Center
  • Lawrence-Gregory Community Center at Dade Street
  • Jack McLean Community Center

Each site will be manned by city employees. Citizens should bring their own shovels to fill their sandbags.

There is a 25 bag limit per household at city sites.

According to the city, the sites will be open until the severe weather has passed and “it is determined there is no longer a need.”

At Leon County sites, which also open at 8 a.m. Saturday, there is a 15 bag limit per household.

County sites are at:

  • Leon County’s Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road
  • Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway
  • Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW
  • At the intersection of Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FSU holds first Anti-Racism Task Force meeting

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
There was a lot on the table at the task force’s first meeting Wednesday, like the removal of Eppes Hall. But not everyone present was in agreement with the task force.

News

LCS school board continues to prepare for incoming start date

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced that 15,000 students want to return brick and mortar, while roughly 15,500 students are going to be educated at home.

News

Defendants claim they did nothing wrong in new court document filed in Valdosta’s excessive force lawsuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB News
The documents say what the video shows was taken out of context and denies the allegation that Antonio Smith's rights were violated.

News

Scribner Road shooting suspect makes first appearance in court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
William Edenfield is accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Latest News

News

WCTV back on main antenna, rescan now

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
We are almost back at full power: the main antenna is within a week of reaching full strength, barring any delays.

Weather

Tropical Depression Fourteen could impact western Gulf Coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The system is forecast to become a tropical storm later on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Weather

Tropical Depression 13 becomes Tropical Storm Laura

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The forecast has the storm inching close to The Sunshine State next week.

News

Petition calls for lifting bar exam requirement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Saunders | News Service of Florida
The attorneys filed a petition a day after Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady issued a public apology for the latest postponement of the exam.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: August 21, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 20, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 21, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? August 21, 2020