City of Tallahassee and Leon County opening sandbag locations ahead of Tropical Storm Laura
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee will open four sandbag sites at 8 a.m. Saturday as officials prepare for the possible impact of Tropical Storm Laura in our area.
Bags and sand will be available at each site.
City sites include:
- Messer Park South
- Northwood Center
- Lawrence-Gregory Community Center at Dade Street
- Jack McLean Community Center
Each site will be manned by city employees. Citizens should bring their own shovels to fill their sandbags.
There is a 25 bag limit per household at city sites.
According to the city, the sites will be open until the severe weather has passed and “it is determined there is no longer a need.”
At Leon County sites, which also open at 8 a.m. Saturday, there is a 15 bag limit per household.
County sites are at:
- Leon County’s Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road
- Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway
- Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW
- At the intersection of Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road
