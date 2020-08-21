Crawfordville Elementary class quarantined after student tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County School Board says a class at Crawfordville Elementary School is being quarantined after a student in the class tested positive for COVID-19.
The school board says they were informed by the Wakulla Department of Health.
On Thursday, the Wakulla County school system said three students had tested positive for coronavirus.
As of the state’s 11 a.m. update on Friday, Wakulla County had 827 total COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
