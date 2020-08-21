Crawfordville Elementary class quarantined after student tests positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County School Board says a class at Crawfordville Elementary School is being quarantined after a student in the class tested positive for COVID-19.

The school board says they were informed by the Wakulla Department of Health.

Today, the Wakulla Department of Health notified the school district that a child at Crawfordville Elementary School... Posted by Wakulla School Board Student Safety Information Page on Friday, August 21, 2020

On Thursday, the Wakulla County school system said three students had tested positive for coronavirus.

As of the state’s 11 a.m. update on Friday, Wakulla County had 827 total COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

