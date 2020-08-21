Defendants claim they did nothing wrong in new court document filed in Valdosta’s excessive force lawsuit

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Court records show two new documents filed this week in the case of excessive force by a police officer in Valdosta. Officer Billy Wheeler’s attorney filed one and the city’s attorney filed the other.

“It was expected. Of course, they denied a lot of things, interestingly though as I was reading it they make reference to the video and reports which I thought was very interesting from the standpoint that their position was whatever those things showed that’s the best evidence. I did think that was interesting as opposed to flat out denial and I think it’s hard to deny something that’s on video,” said Nathaniel Haugabrook, Antonio Smith’s attorney.

Wheeler, the officer seen in the video grabbing Smith, and the document filed by his attorney refer back to the video and justify his actions.

It says what it shows was taken out of context and denies the allegations of violating Smith's rights.

The document filed by the city’s attorney says Smith suffered no constitutional violations from the officer’s actions.

It states they acted in good faith and with a cause, according to the law.

The document says police acted with no malicious intent during this encounter.

“Next step, I presumed at this point in light of the defendants filing their answers to our lawsuit, the next phase would be what we call a scheduling order that will be issued by the court. That order will include dates when we need to have things done and completed by,” said Haugabrook.

Haugabrook tells WALB he is looking forward to the discovery step, which is where they can start taking depositions and going over the evidence with witnesses.

WALB reached out to the city’s attorney and he said due to pending litigation, the city has no comment at this time.

WALB also reached out to the city’s spokesperson and was told the same thing. Finally, WALB also contacted Officer Wheeler’s attorney for comment, but he did not answer the emails or phone call.

“This is going to be a fight, a long haul,” said Haugabrook.

In the two new documents, Officer Wheeler and the city demand a jury trial.

