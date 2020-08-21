Advertisement

FAMU institutes curfew to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has announced a campus-wide curfew, which the school says is “designed to deter large after-hours student gatherings that can cause clusters of COVID-19 cases.”

The school says the curfew goes into effect Saturday and lasts until further notice.

“The entire FAMU community is extremely concerned by the national trend of students not adhering to mask/social distancing policies enacted by their respective institutions and local government mandates, including here at FAMU,” said Dean of Students Bomani Spell in a Friday letter to students.

The curfew says students must be in their assigned residence hall from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on all weekdays and from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on the weekend.

The school says in the event of extenuating circumstances, students must tell their respective residence hall director immediately if they need to leave during a curfew.

“If these guidelines are not followed and there is an increased spike in COVID-19 cases, the University may have to consider its operational procedures and re-opening plans for the remainder of the semester,” Spell said. “The University mandate is important to ensure the health and safety of all students, faculty, and staff members during this pandemic as FAMU looks to continue to “Protect the FAMUly.”'

