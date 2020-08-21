Advertisement

Florida High’s Harvey makes verbal commitment to Auburn

Florida High safety Ahmari Harvey has given his verbal commitment to Auburn University.
Florida High safety Ahmari Harvey has given his verbal commitment to Auburn University.(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High safety Ahmari Harvey has given his verbal commitment to Auburn University.

Harvey selected the Tigers over a final three of Auburn, Florida State and Texas A&M.

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, FAU and UCF were among other programs interested in his services.

A composite four-star prospect according to 247Sports, he is ranked the #178 overall prospect in the 2021 class and the #8 prospect among 2021 safety’s.

247Sports also has him ranked as the #28 player in the state of Florida in the class.

A major part of Florida High’s first ever run to the state title game, Harvey compiled 94 tackles (six for a loss), one sack, six interceptions (three of which were returned for touchdowns), four forced fumbles (one recovery) and 10 pass breakups.

He also helped on the offensive side of the ball, catching 40 passes for 642 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 16.1 yards a catch.

Harvey’s commitment is the 14th for Auburn in class of 2021. The Tigers have the 23rd best class in the country, according to 247Sports, and the seventh best in the SEC.

