Franklin County students and staff quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Some Franklin County students and staff have been asked to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
According to Franklin County Dirstrict Schools Superintendent Traci Yoder, earlier this week the Franklin/Gulf Health Department notified them several students and staff were exposed to COVID-19. Yoder says all safety, cleaning, and sanitizing procedures and protocols have been and will be followed.

Friday, Yoder released more information on the situation. In the press release, it says there were positive cases of COVID-19 on the Franklin County School campus and that active contact tracing is going on. Everyone who has had direct exposure to the cases is asked to quarantine for 14 days. She says these individuals should stay home until cleared by public health officials. Parents should bring the health department release not to the child’s school.

Yoder says to protect the privacy of all those involved, personal information about cases will not be released. If a person was exposed, that person will be notified by the health department.

School District Reopening Procedures and Protocols state parents, families, and employees should anticipate “perpetual disruptions” from quarantine orders that could happen daily. It also reads the district will try to maintain a “continutiy of instruction” so quarantined students can learn with their own teacher, or a teacher from their school, but that may not always be possible. The protocols go on to say discipline is likely for students and staff members who refuse to wear face coverings when safe social distancing is not possible.

Franklin County District Schools remain open.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

