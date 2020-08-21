FSU debuts COVID-19 dashboard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University has launched its COVID dashboard, which will provide weekly updates on coronavirus statistics related to the university.

On Wednesday, WCTV reported 42 FSU students and five employees on campus had tested positive for COVID-19 over a two-week period.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, 3,269 people have been tested at FSU, while the campus’ positivity rate sits at 1.44%. Those numbers are from data collected between Aug. 2 and Aug. 15.

“The University is highly encouraging all individuals who will be present on campus to undergo testing for COVID-19,” FSU’s website says. “In addition, all students, faculty, and staff are provided an opportunity to notify the university if they have tested positive for COVID-19 through the FSU Daily Wellness Check App.”

