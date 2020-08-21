FSU holds first Anti-Racism Task Force meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s new Anti-Racism Task Force had its first meeting to address racial and ethnic disparities on campus.

There was a lot on the table at the task force’s first meeting Wednesday, like the removal of Eppes Hall. But not everyone present was in agreement with the task force.

Tallahassee Community College American History professor Robert Holladay sat in on Wednesday’s meeting. He says he feels FSU is isolating itself from the Tallahassee community.

“Every time the president (Thrasher) speaks of FSU’s values, there appears to be a rebuke that FSU’s values are not Tallahassee’s,” explained Holladay.

However, others in attendance feel change needs to happen, so they feel more a part of the university’s community.

“You know the reality is, as an Arab student on campus, it’s really hard to find a place to fit in,” said FSU student Ahmaud Daraldik.

Most of those sitting in on the meeting called for campus landmarks, such as Eppes Hall, Doak Campbell Stadium and BK Roberts Hall, to be renamed.

“These people should not be memorialized at our university because by doing so, we’re kind of solidifying this idea that their ideology is okay,” exclaimed Daraldik.

In response to this, Holladay says he feels the university is losing it’s identity.

“Is there anybody that the university can honor as a founder, or are we going to pretend that FSU sprang full blown in the wilderness like Athena from the head of Zeus?” questioned Holladay.

However, task force chair-person Maxine Montgomery believes these changes will make FSU a more welcoming place.

“But it is my firm belief that together we can engage in the important work of helping Florida State reach it’s full potential of becoming a more welcoming campus for everyone,” said Montgomery.

The task force will continue to meet in smaller subcommittees starting Wednesday, August 26 at 3 p.m.

