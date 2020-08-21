Advertisement

FSU holds first Anti-Racism Task Force meeting

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s new Anti-Racism Task Force had its first meeting to address racial and ethnic disparities on campus.

There was a lot on the table at the task force’s first meeting Wednesday, like the removal of Eppes Hall. But not everyone present was in agreement with the task force.

Tallahassee Community College American History professor Robert Holladay sat in on Wednesday’s meeting. He says he feels FSU is isolating itself from the Tallahassee community.

“Every time the president (Thrasher) speaks of FSU’s values, there appears to be a rebuke that FSU’s values are not Tallahassee’s,” explained Holladay.

However, others in attendance feel change needs to happen, so they feel more a part of the university’s community.

“You know the reality is, as an Arab student on campus, it’s really hard to find a place to fit in,” said FSU student Ahmaud Daraldik.

Most of those sitting in on the meeting called for campus landmarks, such as Eppes Hall, Doak Campbell Stadium and BK Roberts Hall, to be renamed.

“These people should not be memorialized at our university because by doing so, we’re kind of solidifying this idea that their ideology is okay,” exclaimed Daraldik.

In response to this, Holladay says he feels the university is losing it’s identity.

“Is there anybody that the university can honor as a founder, or are we going to pretend that FSU sprang full blown in the wilderness like Athena from the head of Zeus?” questioned Holladay.

However, task force chair-person Maxine Montgomery believes these changes will make FSU a more welcoming place.

“But it is my firm belief that together we can engage in the important work of helping Florida State reach it’s full potential of becoming a more welcoming campus for everyone,” said Montgomery.

The task force will continue to meet in smaller subcommittees starting Wednesday, August 26 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LCS school board continues to prepare for incoming start date

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced that 15,000 students want to return brick and mortar, while roughly 15,500 students are going to be educated at home.

News

City of Tallahassee and Leon County opening sandbag locations ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
According to the city, the sites will be open until the severe weather has passed and “it is determined there is no longer a need.”

News

Defendants claim they did nothing wrong in new court document filed in Valdosta’s excessive force lawsuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB News
The documents say what the video shows was taken out of context and denies the allegation that Antonio Smith's rights were violated.

News

Scribner Road shooting suspect makes first appearance in court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
William Edenfield is accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Latest News

News

WCTV back on main antenna, rescan now

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
We are almost back at full power: the main antenna is within a week of reaching full strength, barring any delays.

Weather

Tropical Depression Fourteen could impact western Gulf Coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The system is forecast to become a tropical storm later on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Weather

Tropical Depression 13 becomes Tropical Storm Laura

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The forecast has the storm inching close to The Sunshine State next week.

News

Petition calls for lifting bar exam requirement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Saunders | News Service of Florida
The attorneys filed a petition a day after Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady issued a public apology for the latest postponement of the exam.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: August 21, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 20, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 21, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? August 21, 2020