LCS school board continues to prepare for incoming start date

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School Board met again Thursday as it continues to prepare families, students and staff for the quickly approaching Aug. 31 start date.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced that 15,000 students want to return brick and mortar, while roughly 15,500 students are going to be educated at home.

With the decision split almost right down the middle for students going back to school or learning remotely, the board has outlined plans to accommodate all of them.

“We have a deployment plan for devices set up next week for all 15,000 students in our digital academy,” explained a board member.

Stringent training for teachers was also announced Thursday, ensuring that they’re well equipped for the students return.

“Yesterday we had over 7,500 hours of teacher training and that is not a misguidance,” said Shane Syfrett.

They also plan to launch a parent academy to use as a guide to help their children.

“Tomorrow, we are actually launching our parent academy which is all web based work for parents as they navigate distance learning, canvas and the online working environment,” explained Gillian Stewart Gregory.

Some present however, were still very against the reopening.

“The current reopening plan falls under the CDC’s highest COVID risk category, because Leon County Schools is not limited class sizes and isn’t practicing spacing people 6 feet apart at all times,” said a concerned resident.

As a precaution, the board approved a Department of Health contract that designates a COVID monitor at every school.

“We are preventive as much as possibly can be. So we’re doing daily health screenings of our students right?,” explained Alan Cox. “If they meet the criteria, then we need to have a place for them to go and that’s what we call class 19, or the COVID class.”

Superintendent Hanna also asked for people to be kind to one another as they embark into a school year like no other.

