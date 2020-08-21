Advertisement

LCS school board continues to prepare for incoming start date

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School Board met again Thursday as it continues to prepare families, students and staff for the quickly approaching Aug. 31 start date.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced that 15,000 students want to return brick and mortar, while roughly 15,500 students are going to be educated at home.

With the decision split almost right down the middle for students going back to school or learning remotely, the board has outlined plans to accommodate all of them.

“We have a deployment plan for devices set up next week for all 15,000 students in our digital academy,” explained a board member.

Stringent training for teachers was also announced Thursday, ensuring that they’re well equipped for the students return.

“Yesterday we had over 7,500 hours of teacher training and that is not a misguidance,” said Shane Syfrett.

They also plan to launch a parent academy to use as a guide to help their children.

“Tomorrow, we are actually launching our parent academy which is all web based work for parents as they navigate distance learning, canvas and the online working environment,” explained Gillian Stewart Gregory.

Some present however, were still very against the reopening.

“The current reopening plan falls under the CDC’s highest COVID risk category, because Leon County Schools is not limited class sizes and isn’t practicing spacing people 6 feet apart at all times,” said a concerned resident.

As a precaution, the board approved a Department of Health contract that designates a COVID monitor at every school.

“We are preventive as much as possibly can be. So we’re doing daily health screenings of our students right?,” explained Alan Cox. “If they meet the criteria, then we need to have a place for them to go and that’s what we call class 19, or the COVID class.”

Superintendent Hanna also asked for people to be kind to one another as they embark into a school year like no other.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FSU holds first Anti-Racism Task Force meeting

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
There was a lot on the table at the task force’s first meeting Wednesday, like the removal of Eppes Hall. But not everyone present was in agreement with the task force.

News

City of Tallahassee and Leon County opening sandbag locations ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
According to the city, the sites will be open until the severe weather has passed and “it is determined there is no longer a need.”

News

Defendants claim they did nothing wrong in new court document filed in Valdosta’s excessive force lawsuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB News
The documents say what the video shows was taken out of context and denies the allegation that Antonio Smith's rights were violated.

News

Scribner Road shooting suspect makes first appearance in court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
William Edenfield is accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Latest News

News

WCTV back on main antenna, rescan now

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
We are almost back at full power: the main antenna is within a week of reaching full strength, barring any delays.

Weather

Tropical Depression Fourteen could impact western Gulf Coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The system is forecast to become a tropical storm later on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Weather

Tropical Depression 13 becomes Tropical Storm Laura

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The forecast has the storm inching close to The Sunshine State next week.

News

Petition calls for lifting bar exam requirement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Saunders | News Service of Florida
The attorneys filed a petition a day after Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady issued a public apology for the latest postponement of the exam.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: August 21, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 20, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 21, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? August 21, 2020