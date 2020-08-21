Advertisement

Leon County judge denies request to release body camera footage in Tony McDade shooting

(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County Circuit Judge denied a request for the release of body camera footage in the May 27 officer-involved shooting of Tony McDade.

Mutaqee Akbar, who represents the McDade family, filed a public records request for the footage.

Tallahassee NAACP President Ander Marcellin testified about the need for that footage.

“It raises a severe issue of trust, transparency and accountability,” he said. “You have a lot of unrest that arises from these incidents, but you have no response to give to the people.”

The judge says the community does have a compelling interest to see that video, but not before it’s reviewed by a grand jury.

The grand jury is set to convene in the next couple of weeks.

