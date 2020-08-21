Advertisement

Leon County Schools launch online tool to help parents navigate through online school year

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools released a new tool Friday to help parents navigate remote learning during the pandemic.

The platform, called Parent Academy, includes resources such as videos, documents and answers to frequently asked questions.

“Things from how to organize my child’s day in terms of online learning and distance learning to academic integrity but then also to the more technical things like what is Canvas and how can I access it and what do I need to know as a parent and how do I download the parent app, those kinds of things,” said Gillian Gregory, Assistant Superintendent of Leon County Schools.

The tool is helping parents make the most of virtual learning.

“We’re all doing something brand new. Our students, you know, most of those students have not been virtual learners before, brand new for children. As parents many of us have not been parents of virtual learners before so we have to figure out how that changes our role as a parent,” said Gregory.

Parent Academy is available on the Leon County Schools website or by clicking here.

It can be accessed over any mobile device, PC, or desktop computer.

