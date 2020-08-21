Advertisement

Leon County Sheriff’s Office warns of fraudulent phone calls

(WSAZ)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports about a recent fraudulent telephone scam.

LSCO says the calls appear to look like they originate from the agency’s main phone number of (850) 606-3300.

The department says the caller is requesting money for fees to clear up the person’s outstanding fees relating to vehicle registrations and money to clear up outstanding warrants.

LSCO wants to remind the community that no member of their department will ever contact anyone and request payment for a warrant or other fees over the phone.

Any information regarding these fraudulent calls should be directed to the Sheriff’s Office at (850) 606-3300.

LSCO also wants to offer tips to avoid being a victim to this activity:

  • Do not respond to texts, emails, or calls requesting money for personal information extortion or legal fees
  • Do not take telephone calls from unknown numbers or robocalls. Scammers will use these calls to obtain more personal information
  • Delete emails and do not respond to any requests for personal information from an unknown source

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Taylor County Schools delaying opening out of “abundance of caution” due to weather

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Taylor County School District says they are delaying the first day of school from Monday, August 24 to Thursday, August 27 due to potential effects from Tropical Storm Laura.

Coronavirus

Crawfordville Elementary class quarantined after student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Wakulla County School Board says a class at Crawfordville Elementary School is being quarantined after a student in the class tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Franklin County students and staff quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Some Franklin County students and staff have been asked to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

Weather

Tropical Storm Laura appears poorly defined

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
The forecast has the storm moving into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Latest News

News

Task force helping Florida families get one step closer to visiting loved ones in long-term care

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Walton
Five months into a shutdown order, Florida’s long-term care facilities and group homes are now a step closer to reopening to visitors.

News

Leon County Schools launch online tool to help parents navigate through online school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Leon County Schools released a new tool Friday to help parents navigate remote learning during the pandemic.

News

Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: August 21, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer your COVID-19 questions.

State

School opening decision in judge’s hands

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Over the past two days, there have been 18 hours of testimony.

News

Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: August 21, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer your COVID-19 questions.

News

Leon County Schools launch online tool to help parents navigate through online school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
Leon County Schools released a new tool Friday to help parents navigate remote learning during the pandemic.