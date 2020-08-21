Leon County Sheriff’s Office warns of fraudulent phone calls

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports about a recent fraudulent telephone scam.

LSCO says the calls appear to look like they originate from the agency’s main phone number of (850) 606-3300.

The department says the caller is requesting money for fees to clear up the person’s outstanding fees relating to vehicle registrations and money to clear up outstanding warrants.

LSCO wants to remind the community that no member of their department will ever contact anyone and request payment for a warrant or other fees over the phone.

Any information regarding these fraudulent calls should be directed to the Sheriff’s Office at (850) 606-3300.

LSCO also wants to offer tips to avoid being a victim to this activity:

Do not respond to texts, emails, or calls requesting money for personal information extortion or legal fees

Do not take telephone calls from unknown numbers or robocalls. Scammers will use these calls to obtain more personal information

Delete emails and do not respond to any requests for personal information from an unknown source

