Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: August 21, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We are closely watching tropical activity and the Atlantic and Caribbean, and will need to keep watching it this weekend.

Tropical Storm Lara is rather disorganized as it approaches the Leeward Islands in the Northeastern Caribbean. It is expected to move generally toward Puerto Rico and then Hispaniola and Cuba. There is a large amount of uncertainty as to its possible intensity if it moves that way, as weakening would likely occur. That would affect the future track and intensity greatly by Monday and Tuesday as it moves into the Gulf.

Current forecasts take the center farther west of our area, toward the central Gulf Coast, but changes are certainly possible.

Tropical Depression 14 is in the Western Caribbean and likely headed over the Yucatan Peninsula and toward the western half of the Gulf this weekend. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Marco. There could be interaction between the two systems in the Gulf by early next week, but they will not combine, but rather move around each other slightly.

Locally, we still have a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms this weekend, with highs in the 80s.

Next week’s forecast will greatly depend on exactly what happens with the tropical systems. For now, with the current Tropical Storm Laura forecast trending farther west, we are calling for a more typical-summer pattern by the middle of next week, with scattered, mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms, and highs back into the low-90s.

