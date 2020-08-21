Advertisement

Perception of height the one thing holding Brooks County quarterback from going Division I

Ni'Tavion Burrus
Ni'Tavion Burrus(Joey Lamar)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Brooks County has one of the top quarterbacks in the state and the only thing holding him back is something he cannot control.

Ni’tavion Burrus is the undisputed leader of the Brooks County Trojans.

“I‘ve had him since he was a middle schooler,” head coach Maurice Freeman said. “He wasn’t even the middle school quarterback. He was second string then so he didn’t get a lot of time, but once he came to the high school he was determined to be the quarterback.”

Burrus helped lead Brooks County to the state championship game in 2019.

His only flaw is height: Standing at 5′10″, in today’s college game, many coaches want a taller quarterback.

“I don’t look at stuff like that,” Burrus said, “I just do my job and everything else will pay off.”

What also hurt Burrus was the pandemic; this past spring, schools were not able to visit Quitman during spring ball.

“Colleges (are) now looking for 6′3″, 6′4″ guys,” Freeman said. “I think if he were six-feet tall, I think he would go anywhere he wanted to go. He has a heck of an arm and he’s a smart guy. He loves watching film and breaking down the opponents. He understands coverages and things of that nature.”

Freeman believes he has all the tools of a Division I signal-caller.

“Look at what he can do well,” Freeman said. “He rolls out well. He throws the ball on a line. He can pick a defense apart. He understands the game of football. There are kids that are height-challenged that can be that guy and I think he’s one of those.”

Burrus said he has a couple of offers from Division II schools, but right now he cannot worry about what recruits think: He is focused on leading the Trojans on Friday nights.

“I’m a high school quarterback right now,” Burrus said. “After the season, I’ll start looking at it more.”

This year, Brooks County is in region 1-A. They are slated to start the season September 4 against Thomasville.

