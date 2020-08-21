Advertisement

School opening decision in judge’s hands

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A six-year-old has become the eighth child to die with COVID-19 complications. 

The death was contained in the daily report from the Florida Department of Health.

The announcement came as lawyers were arguing whether children back in the classroom posed a threat to not only themselves, but the community.

The death of the six-year-old was recorded this past Monday, but not reported until Friday. 

An hour after the announcement, lawyers urged a judge to keep Florida classrooms from opening.

“Our most precious human value, our children, packing them into a disease factory,” said Florida Education Association attorney Kendall Coffey.

Over the past two days, there have been 18 hours of testimony. 

A biology teacher told the court he was being forced to go back to work, despite a statement from the governor to the contrary.

“What happens to that teacher then?” asked Circuit Judge Charles Dobson.

“I think that teacher can take medical leave under the Florida medical leave act,” replied David Wells, attorney for the Florida Department of Education.

“Unpaid medical leave, right?” asked Dobson.

“I don’t think there’s any question, your honor,” replied Wells.

The order opening classrooms does provide for local control, but Hillsborough County was told it would lose millions in lost state revenue if it delayed opening past August 31.

“The day-to-day decisions to open or close a school must always rest locally,” said Judge Dobson.

“And even though they say there should be local input and local control, that’s not happening. And they’ve essentially held hostage local school boards to insure they open by August 31,” said Billy Wieland, an attorney representing parents and teacher in the case.

The union wants the judge to invalidate the July order that requires classrooms to open by the end of the month. 

If he were to agree, that control would then go back to local districts without fear of losing money.

The state argues it's already too late.

“The schools have reopened, and the remainder are reopening,” said Wells.

The judge also took notice that local health departments have refused to offer guidance on classrooms reopening. 

A ruling is expected early next week. 

If the judge rules against the state and it appeals, the ruling would automatically be put on hold. 

If he rules against the teachers and union, there is no automatic stay.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: August 21, 2020

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer your COVID-19 questions.

News

Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: August 21, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer your COVID-19 questions.

News

Authorities identify man found in pond on FAMU Way

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Sheriff’s Office have identified the body that was found on Tuesday in a pond on FAMU Way as 22-year-old Alex Grant.

FHSAA

Florida High’s Harvey makes verbal commitment to Auburn

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida High safety Ahmari Harvey has given his verbal commitment to Auburn University.

Latest News

News

Leon County judge denies request to release body camera footage in Tony McDade shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
A Leon County Circuit Judge denied a request for the release of body camera footage in the May 27 officer-involved shooting of Tony McDade.

Economy

State unemployment rate increases to 11.3%

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Turner | News Service of Florida
The rate was up from an adjusted 10.3% unemployment mark for June and reflected 1.125 million jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 9.975 million people, according to the state Department of Economic Opportunity.

News

FSU holds first Anti-Racism Task Force meeting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
There was a lot on the table at the task force’s first meeting Wednesday, like the removal of Eppes Hall. But not everyone present was in agreement with the task force.

News

LCS school board continues to prepare for incoming start date

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced that 15,000 students want to return brick and mortar, while roughly 15,500 students are going to be educated at home.

News

City of Tallahassee and Leon County opening sandbag locations ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
According to the city, the sites will be open until the severe weather has passed and “it is determined there is no longer a need.”

News

Defendants claim they did nothing wrong in new court document filed in Valdosta’s excessive force lawsuit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB News
The documents say what the video shows was taken out of context and denies the allegation that Antonio Smith's rights were violated.