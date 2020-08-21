Scribner Road shooting suspect makes first appearance in court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County man will face a judge for the first time Friday morning since his arrest in a double shooting.

William Edenfield is accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The 62-year-old man was arrested at his home on Scribner Road Thursday morning.

Arrest papers released Friday say Edenfield shot his brother and his 84-year-old mother during a dispute.

Court records show the brother called 911, saying Edenfield shot him with a shotgun and his mother was trying to wrestle the gun away from him.

The brother told police that Edenfield had been drinking the night before and had spent the night in a shed. He told police that he and his mother were trying to get Edenfield into the shower when he pulled out a shotgun.

Arrest papers say the brother was shot in the rear and a bullet grazed his mother.

Deputies arrived on scene and were able to get the shotgun away from Edenfield. One deputy noted the shower was still running.

Both Edenfield’s mother and brother were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to LCSO.

