Tallahassee Police investigating after three shot on Alabama Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating after three people were shot in the 1400 block of Alabama Street.

TPD says around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, officials responded to the Time Saver in response to reports of multiple people being shot.

Authorities say responding officers found two victims at the scene and a third victim, who had fled the scene, was found at Brevard Street and Old Bainbridge Road.

TPD says all three victims have been taken to a local hospital for treatment. No update on the condition of any victim was given.

Officials say, at this time, no suspects are in custody.

Tallahassee Police Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of an incident in the 1400 block of Alabama Street. MORE: https://www.wctv.tv/2020/08/21/tallahassee-police-on-scene-of-incident-on-alabama-street/ Posted by WCTV.tv on Friday, August 21, 2020

WCTV has a reporter at the scene and we are working to learn more. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.