Good evening,

In an abundance of caution and after being on a conference call regarding the impending storms that are headed toward us, we have decided to delay the start of school until Thursday, August 27, 2020. We are currently in the projection cone and will likely see some storm activity throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. We felt that it would not be in the best interest of anyone to begin school on Monday, only to cancel Tuesday and Wednesday. We realize that this is an early call but did not want to wait until the last minute to make the decision.

This will also give additional time considering the incidents in our schools where several staff members are being quarantined. Please know that this decision was not made lightly. Site based administrators will be in contact for further updates.

Thank you and god bless,

Danny