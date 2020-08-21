Thomas County Central volleyball aims to return to state while replacing 11 seniors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Central volleyball team hopes to return to the state tournament this year, though it may prove a tough task; the Yellow Jackets are looking to replace 11 seniors for the 2019 campaign.

Head coach Lisa Guyton says those seniors were the ones who helped start the program.

This season, the team is going for the third-straight trip to state. Central will lose a little height, but Guyton says she is confident in the team, despite this year’s team not having a lot of experience.

”We just have to really study the game,” Guyton said, “And not just play. Hitting the ball where ever, to actually go through bump, set, spike, placement, good serving. So it’s just learning about the whole aspects of the game.”

“I don’t know what to expect,” senior back row Sarah Owens said. “Last year, we kind of expected something, but this year, everything is completely different with the whole virus thing going on. I don’t really know what’s going to happen.”

The next game for Thomas County Central is Saturday against Highland Christian Academy.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.