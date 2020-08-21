Turtle Trek: Alligator Point Sea Turtle Patrol protects nests along the beach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Every summer, sea turtles travel from the Atlantic Ocean to Alligator Point and lay their eggs.

The threatened and endangered species face tough odds just to survive, made tougher by poaching, pollution, and development along the coast.

That’s why volunteers at Alligator Point have set up a sea turtle patrol trying to give the babies a fighting chance.

As the sun sets over Alligator Point, baby sea turtles crawl from the sand. Volunteer Michelle Darpel watches over the nests, helping the young turtles inch their way towards the sea.

“Our patrollers patrol each morning and look for the turtle tracks we call the turtle crawl,” Michelle Darpel, director of the Alligator Point Sea Turtle Patrol, said.

In June, they found the first green sea turtle nest here in more than two years. The tracks in the sand were the telltale sign.

“A green sea turtle has, they move their flippers at the same time. So, a loggerhead has an alternating gait so the crawl looks very different,” Darpel described.

Then, in early August, there was new life.

“I first thought that an animal had started to dig, and then, of course, looking a little closer I saw a little flipper sticking out of the sand and sure enough I was very fortunate to see two green sea turtle hatchlings,” Darpel said.

Sadly, of the 112 eggs, only six hatched. Storm surge from Cristobal washed over the nest drowning most of the eggs.

“The seawater, if it infiltrates the clutch of eggs, will prohibit them from developing,” Darpel explained.

After cracking through the egg, the little turtles, face more challenges.

“Once they emerge from the nest, they have quite a journey though; they have to crawl across the sand, which can be perilous in of itself. Ghost crabs can grab them.” Darpel said.

Ghost crabs have been caught on a camera watching the nests.

If they survive the beach, the turtles travel out of the Gulf of Mexico and into the Florida straits before reaching the Atlantic. After the long and perilous journey, the turtles will return decades later to the same spot.

“This is their home, any hatchlings that come out of that green sea turtles nest, make it and 30 years from now, they’ll come back here and put another nest in this area,” John Berry, an Alligator Point Sea Turtle Patroller, described.

Only one in 1,000 hatchlings reach maturity. Their survival is hampered even more by people leaving holes and trash in the sand that trap and injure baby turtles.

“Leave the beach the way you found it. Don’t dig holes, don’t leave tents and equipment out at night,” Berry explained.

Protecting these turtles, so young kids playing in the waves can witness little flippers crawling through the sand.

“That’s a life-changing experience once they see that,” said Berry.

Giving the next generation the chance to experience the same magic.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only FWC permitted volunteers can go on turtle patrols.

For more information, you can head to the Alligator Point Sea Turtle Patrol’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.