Big Bend residents prepare, keep close eye on tropics

Motorists fill up on gas ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Laura
Motorists fill up on gas ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Laura
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a late August tradition around these parts: Watching the tropics and deciding whether or not to start stocking up on supplies.

With Tropical Storm Laura lurking in the Caribbean, red gas tanks were common sights across Tallahassee gas stations Friday.

Jim Fisher is a longtime Tallahassee resident. He said after watching the morning news Friday, he created his to-do list.

“You can never be too prepared,” he said. “I said to my wife, we need to have our gas tanks filled. She ran to get water this morning. We have 20 gallons of water. I’m filling up the gas cans, to get enough to run the generator.”

As the forecast solidifies over the weekend, demand could either soar or, if the storm veers farther away from the Big Bend, stay the same.

Kenny Ayers showed up to the pump with five or six gas cans, to fill up generators, mowers, and other equipment. He said he didn’t want to be stuck in any potential rush for gas.

“We’re watching this closely,” he said.

Propane can be a life-saver when storms hit. At the Killearn Ace Hardware, managers said the 1000-gallon tank had to be replenished Friday afternoon.

Matt Hall stopped by to top off his propane. He suggests taking a smart approach.

“I think you can be obsessed with over-prepared and being cluttered, but it’s wise to take precautions,” he said. “We live in Florida, we’ve been hit enough they can be severe.”

And at the Highest of Seven Hills, Florida A&M leaders told WCTV they’re actively watching the tropics. They provided this statement on what the university plans to do this year should a storm hit during the pandemic.

Florida A&M University is monitoring the passage of the storm systems in the Gulf of Mexico. If the inclement weather comes toward Tallahassee and disrupts normal operations, FAMU has made preparations for food services to be delivered to students in residential housing. We are prepared for students to shelter in place, and we can transport meals to the various building if the need arises. More than 1,000 students have moved into campus housing as of 8 a.m. Friday. We are also monitoring the situation in terms of its potential threat to our Crestview campus.


FAMU PD Chief/Asst VP of Public Safety Terence Calloway.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

