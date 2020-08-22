Brooks County volleyball hopes tough non-area schedule pays off

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Brooks County volleyball team is off to an 0-4 start, but spirits are high in Trojan Country.

Despite the winless start, it’s key to note Brooks County has played teams in Class 6A. Playing higher competition usually starts to pay off once the Trojans start area play and the expectations rise when you return five players with significant playing time.

”It’s been a lot of help with our younger players with the success going to have in this upcoming season and the growth that we have experienced thus far,” said head coach BreAsia Burns.

Brooks County next takes the court on Saturday, when they’ll a tournament in Valdosta.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.