Advertisement

Florida State volleyball preparing for fall season admist uncertainty

Florida State Volleyball
Florida State Volleyball(FSU Sports Information)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State volleyball is back on the court as the uncertainty around the 2020 season continues.

Some of the unknowns include a complete schedule, if these matches will count toward an ACC championship and how a potential spring season might look.

Just about the only thing that is known about this weekend is how it’s structured: The Seminoles will play a five-weekend season spread out over 10 weeks. In total, FSU will play four of the 15 ACC schools.

Noles head coach Chris Poole has five seniors that will graduate in December, including ACC Defensive Player of the Year Taryn Knuth, which means his team could look a lot different in the spring than in the fall if the season were to get moved.

“What we know today could change two weeks from now. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that college students may not always make the best decisions. The fact that some of this is blowing up, I look at and I say, ‘Duh,‘” Poole said.

“I honest to God could not tell you what I’m planning on doing right now,” Knuth said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen in four weeks or a few weeks, so I am just staying where I am for right now.”

Poole says his plan, right now, is to travel to Georiga Tech for each of the first two weekends of the season.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Brooks County volleyball hopes tough non-area schedule pays off

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Brooks County volleyball team is off to an 0-4 start, but spirits are high in Trojan Country.

GHSA

‘We’re ready to go’: Despite pandemic delays, Bearcats feel ready for 2020 season

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Bainbridge head coach Jeff Littleton says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have had to add some length to some practices to get the offensive and defensive schemes installed.

Sports

Florida High’s Harvey makes verbal commitment to Auburn

Updated: 7 hours ago
Florida High safety Ahmari Harvey has given his verbal commitment to Auburn University.

FHSAA

Florida High’s Harvey makes verbal commitment to Auburn

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida High safety Ahmari Harvey has given his verbal commitment to Auburn University.

Latest News

GHSA

Thomas County Central volleyball aims to return to state while replacing 11 seniors

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Head coach Lisa Guyton says those seniors were the ones who helped start the program.

GHSA

Perception of height the one thing holding Brooks County quarterback from going Division I

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Brooks County has one of the top quarterbacks in the state and the only thing holding him back is something he cannot control.

Sports

FSU football adds non-conference opponent for 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT
Florida State has rounded out their 2020 football schedule.

Seminoles

FSU Football provides home game tailgate guidelines for 2020

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT
|
By Pat Mueller
The Florida State Athletics Department and Seminole Boosters have released guidelines for tailgating at home football games for the 2020 season.

Seminoles

FSU football adds non-conference opponent for 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT
|
By Chris Nee
Florida State has rounded out their 2020 football schedule, adding a non-conference opponent in the form of Jacksonville State on October 3.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:27 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.