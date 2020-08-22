Florida State volleyball preparing for fall season admist uncertainty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State volleyball is back on the court as the uncertainty around the 2020 season continues.

Some of the unknowns include a complete schedule, if these matches will count toward an ACC championship and how a potential spring season might look.

Just about the only thing that is known about this weekend is how it’s structured: The Seminoles will play a five-weekend season spread out over 10 weeks. In total, FSU will play four of the 15 ACC schools.

Noles head coach Chris Poole has five seniors that will graduate in December, including ACC Defensive Player of the Year Taryn Knuth, which means his team could look a lot different in the spring than in the fall if the season were to get moved.

“What we know today could change two weeks from now. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that college students may not always make the best decisions. The fact that some of this is blowing up, I look at and I say, ‘Duh,‘” Poole said.

“I honest to God could not tell you what I’m planning on doing right now,” Knuth said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen in four weeks or a few weeks, so I am just staying where I am for right now.”

Poole says his plan, right now, is to travel to Georiga Tech for each of the first two weekends of the season.

