Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Satuday, Aug. 22 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A trough of low pressure over the Southeast has been providing lift and moisture to the Big Bend and South Georgia, and that will continue for Saturday. Showers were moving inland again Saturday morning, and we could see more later in the day. Highs will be in the middle 80s in most locations with a 70% chance of rain.

Rain chances will be elevated Sunday again as some energy aloft will remain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a 70% chance of showers and storms. Rain chances will drop slightly during the work week, but we will be keeping an eye on the outcomes of Tropical Storms Laura and Marco.

