Residents prepare for upcoming storm by picking up sandbags

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Saturday, Leon County and the city of Tallahassee opened sandbag sites so residents are ready for any possible impact of Tropical Storm Laura.

The city and county set up four sites each where bags and sand would be available.

As residents filled up their vehicles, some who have lived in the area for decades are stressing the importance of having all the supplies you need for hurricane season.

“The storm may not hit but you got to have the bags just in case it do hit. So you can’t go wrong with having them,” said Terry Arthur, a Leon County resident.

Linda Catton also stopped by the sandbag site.

Catton is making sure her home is protected from any potential storm impact.

“I live down a slope and water will run into my garage if it isn’t sandbagged and will flood my garage so they are very important to me,” said Linda Catton.

Leon County officals say it’s best for residents to make sure they get a head start on supplies.

“I seen a lot of storm come through and being prepared makes a tremendous effort in all. And if you wait until the last minute it kind of hurts you but go ahead and start early makes it a lot easier,” said Steve Punausuia, supervisor for Leon County.

And as residents stock up officials are assuring that sandbags will be available for pick up as long as needed.

The city sandbag sites are available at:

Messer Park South

Northwood Center

Lawrence-Gregory Community Center at Dade Street

Jack McLean Community Center

The county sandbag sites are available at:

Leon County’s Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road

Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway

Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW

At the intersection of Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road

