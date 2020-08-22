Advertisement

Residents prepare for upcoming storm by picking up sandbags

Residents fill sandbags ahead of tropical storms in the gulf.
Residents fill sandbags ahead of tropical storms in the gulf.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Saturday, Leon County and the city of Tallahassee opened sandbag sites so residents are ready for any possible impact of Tropical Storm Laura. 

The city and county set up four sites each where bags and sand would be available. 

As residents filled up their vehicles, some who have lived in the area for decades are stressing the importance of having all the supplies you need for hurricane season.

“The storm may not hit but you got to have the bags just in case it do hit. So you can’t go wrong with having them,” said Terry Arthur, a Leon County resident. 

Linda Catton also stopped by the sandbag site. 

Catton is making sure her home is protected from any potential storm impact. 

“I live down a slope and water will run into my garage if it isn’t sandbagged and will flood my garage so they are very important to me,” said Linda Catton. 

Leon County officals say it’s best for residents to make sure they get a head start on supplies. 

“I seen a lot of storm come through and being prepared makes a tremendous effort in all. And if you wait until the last minute it kind of hurts you but go ahead and start early makes it a lot easier,” said Steve Punausuia, supervisor for Leon County. 

And as residents stock up officials are assuring that sandbags will be available for pick up as long as needed.

The city sandbag sites are available at: 

  • Messer Park South 
  • Northwood Center 
  • Lawrence-Gregory Community Center at Dade Street 
  • Jack McLean Community Center

The county sandbag sites are available at:

  • Leon County’s Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road 
  • Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway 
  • Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW 
  • At the intersection of Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road 

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Tropical Storm Marco could impact western Gulf Coast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Marco could pose a threat to Texas and Louisiana during the new work week.

Weather

Tropical Storm Laura moves near Puerto Rico

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The forecast has the storm moving into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Weather

Two Hurricanes in the Gulf at the same time? What would happen?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop talks about the Fujiwhara Effect and what it means for these two storms - if they both make it into the Gulf of Mexico at the same time.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Satuday, Aug. 22 - Morning Update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
We could see more showers and storms to start the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and a check on Tropical Storm Laura and Marco.

Latest News

National

Crews in California battle some of the largest blazes in state history

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CBS News and The Associated Press
Wildfires have killed at least five people and 100,000 people across the state were under orders to evacuate.

GHSA

Brooks County volleyball hopes tough non-area schedule pays off

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Brooks County volleyball team is off to an 0-4 start, but spirits are high in Trojan Country.

Seminoles

Florida State volleyball preparing for fall season admist uncertainty

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida State volleyball is back on the court as the head coach admits there is a lot of uncertainty around this season.

GHSA

‘We’re ready to go’: Despite pandemic delays, Bearcats feel ready for 2020 season

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Bainbridge head coach Jeff Littleton says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have had to add some length to some practices to get the offensive and defensive schemes installed.

News

Big Bend residents prepare, keep close eye on tropics

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
While impacts to the Big Bend remain unclear, Tropical Storm Laura had some Tallahassee residents out to the store and gas pump Friday to get ahead of potential weekend crowds.

News

FAMU institutes curfew to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida A&M University has announced a campus-wide curfew, which the school says is “designed to deter large after-hours student gatherings that can cause clusters of COVID-19 cases.”