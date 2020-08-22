Advertisement

Two Hurricanes in the Gulf at the same time? What would happen?

By Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As we hit the peak of hurricane season, there are two tropical systems in the Atlantic basin that have the potential to be hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico - at the same time.

Yay, 2020!

But has this scenario happened before? There were some close calls, but no two hurricanes have been observed in the Gulf simultaneously during the satellite era.

There have also been questions about whether these two have been merging, including some questionable headlines on social media about these storms becoming “megastorms.” Will they merge to produce the most powerful and largest storm ever created?

No. No chance.

What would likely happen is something called the Fujiwhara Effect. In a nutshell, tropical cyclones that get close enough to each other can do more of a dance around one another with the weaker storm going around the stronger one. And this seems to happen more in the pacific than Atlantic.

As for “merging storms,” this doesn’t quite happen. But there was one instance in 1998 where a piece of a weaker sheared tropical storm was absorbed into a super typhoon as a rain band. But this doesn’t happen often.

If the forecast as of Friday afternoon holds, there is a chance that these could do a little dance. This dance could impact the forecast path of one of these storms. It is worth keeping an eye on these systems through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Tropical Storm Laura moves near Puerto Rico

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
The forecast has the storm moving into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Weather

Two Hurricanes in the Gulf at the same time? What would happen?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop discusses what Fujiwara Effect and what it means for these two storms - if they both make it into the Gulf of Mexico at the same time.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Satuday, Aug. 22 - Morning Update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
We could see more showers and storms to start the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and a check on Tropical Storm Laura and Marco.

Weather

Tropical Storm Marco could impact western Gulf Coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The system is forecast to become a tropical storm later on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Latest News

Forecast

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: August 21, 2020

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, August 21.

Forecast

Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: August 21, 2020

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect showers in the Big Bend this weekend. Nucatola also takes a look at the tropics.

Weather

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: August 21, 2020

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect showers in the Big Bend this weekend. Nucatola also takes a look at the tropics.

Forecast

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: August 20, 2020

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, August 20.

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: August 20, 2020

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:09 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says there's a high chance for more showers this afternoon.

News

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: August 20, 2020

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2020.