‘We’re ready to go’: Despite pandemic delays, Bearcats feel ready for 2020 season

Friday was supposed to be the start of the Georgia high school football season but, instead, it was another day of practice for many teams.

Bainbridge head coach Jeff Littleton says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have had to add some length to some practices to get the offensive and defensive schemes installed along with some additional film study.

Littleton says they have some holes on the offensive line, but they return a lot of the skill players.

As for the defense, there are three sophomores fighting for linebacker spots.

Littleton says, of course, they would rather play this week than have an extra three weeks of practice.

“As we told the team earlier in the summer,” Littleton said, “You knew there was going to be some adversity. You knew it was going to be happening, so we prepared ourselves mentally for it. We’re ready to go.”

“I really feel like we are honestly ahead,” senior tight end Bridge Baggett said. “Not totally ahead because it is kind of be hard to be, but condition-wise everybody out here, they feel perfect. This heat is hot and after practice, we run and nobody is gasping for air. Everybody is kind of online and we’ve been working our butts off trying to stay that way.”

Bainbridge starts the season September 11 against Coffee County.

